Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine Wall
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1944
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Josephine Wall's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josephine in the Guest Book below.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, Wisconsin
Dec
4
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.