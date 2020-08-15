We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful boy, Brock. On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Joshua Brock Danowski died by suicide. While our hearts are breaking, we want to focus on celebrating his short, yet full life, and the memories we have with B.
Brock was born to Angie and Josh Danowski on April 22, 2004, Earth Day, and from the get-go he has always loved being outside, enjoying all the outdoors had to offer. He came into this world a sweet baby with a beautiful smile and bright eyes. It wasn't long before he was following his dad to the garage to help him fix things. He learned to be a hard worker while watching his dad, and it would be difficult to find another kid with his work ethic. B loved his brothers and was an example to them of strength and determination. He was always busy and wasn't a fan of wasting time or sitting around. On a given day you could find him shoveling a neighbor's driveway, fixing anything that was broken, riding his motorcycle, eating McFlurries, or wearing his cowboy boots with his red white and blue swimsuit. Brock loved this country and our flag even more than he loved steak and mountain dew.
As a child, Brock was a little athlete playing soccer, then baseball, but really "found himself" in wrestling. In 9th grade, Brock took 1st in district and 2nd in state in wrestling, one of his most proud accomplishments. Brock would have started his Junior year this month, and we will miss seeing him hang out with all his friends. B is kind to everyone, fiercely loyal to his friends, and would do anything for anyone.
Brock had a passion for trucks of all kinds his entire life, from the garbage truck he would excitedly wait for at the window when he was 2 years old, to his "new" truck that he got for Christmas. Brock found happiness doing almost anything outside, but riding his dirt bike, camping, and hunting & fishing were at the top of his list. His favorite holiday was opening weekend of the duck hunt, and we know he was excited to take his new puppy Maggie along.
Brock was his mom's rock, he always made her feel safe and protected. He was thoughtful and perceptive… a 16 year old with the ambition and motivation of a man. B was big, and loud, and rough around the edges, with the most tender heart.
Brock, the handsome boy with a mullet, beautiful smile, and a great laugh, leaves behind his parents, Angie Danowski and Josh Danowski, his brothers Jett and Beau, who are missing their big brother (even though he sometimes hog-tied them on the trampoline), and his puppy Maggie. He will also be dearly missed by his grandparents and the rest of his big extended family who love him very much. We take comfort knowing that he was welcomed into heaven by his Grandpas and that he chose to be a donor, so that even in death he could help others.
We invite Brock's friends, loved ones, and his cowboy community to join us at a Celebration of Life and balloon release on Sunday, August 16th at 7:30pm on the field east of Mueller Park Junior High. We ask that you dress casually; cowboy boots are optional, but masks are required. Due to COVID-19 there will be a small private funeral for Brock's family.
Instead of flowers, the family would ask you to consider donating in Brock's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.org
). We would also encourage everyone to download the SAFEUT app, and learn how to use it, to help keep those you love safe. Additionally, we want to express the gratitude we have for the community who overwhelmed Brock's family with love and support over the past week. We thank you for loving us, and even more, for loving our boy. Cowboy up!
