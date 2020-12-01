Menu
Joshua Funderburk
1993 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1993
DIED
November 29, 2020
Joshua Funderburk's passing at the age of 27 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Open Word Holiness Church
3153 Blackburn School Rd, Newton, North Carolina 28658
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
