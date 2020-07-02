Joshua Lawrence Deans, age 32, was taken from all who loved him on June 25, 2020.



Joshua was born on November 30th 1987 in Ogden, Utah.



Joshua grew up in Roy, Utah and Layton, Utah and graduated from Roy High school in 2006. Upon graduation, Joshua joined the Utah National Guard. He served his country faithfully and with honor.



Joshua served a tour of duty in Iraq and Kuwait with the 19th Special Forces as a Communications Specialist. At the time of Joshua's passing, he was with the 19th Special Forces with the rank of Sergeant.



Among the many accomplishments Josh achieved in his life were; obtaining his black belt and becoming a certified EMT.



Joshua graduated from Weber State University in 2014, with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.



Josh was awarded the following while serving his country: Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal with the Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/M Device, and many others.



Joshua loved the outdoors and spent many days backpacking with his father, brother and friends in the High Uintah's and the canyons of Escalante, Utah.



Joshua is survived by his mother, Julie Lyn Simpson and Vincent Simpson of Crofton, Maryland; His sister, Amanda Caffey, her husband Kelly Caffey and their son, Joshua's nephew, Brenn Caffey of Milford, Delaware; His father, Richard Paul Deans and step mother, Rita Diane Deans of Roy, Utah; his brother and best friend, John Thomas Deans of Roy, Utah; and his step brother, Jason Simpson and his wife, Alaina Simpson of Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Joshua is also survived by so many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends that there is not enough room to list everyone who's lives he touched and loved.



The Funeral Service will be held on July 3rd at 1:00 PM at Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday July 2nd from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah.



Interment will be at the Hooper Cemetery following the Funeral Service.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.