Joshua Lewis Mack was born January 24, 1995, to Carla Conte (Dave) Henderson and the late Samuel Lewis Mack.



He is survived by a sister, Allexus (Ben) Mack; a brother, Angelo Mack; a grandmother, Rose Conte; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Bear who was his best friend. After a long term struggle with addiction and week long battle on life support, Joshua is now at peace.



Josh was a 2013 graduate of Burgettstown High School. He enjoyed many sports including baseball, football, basketball, and track. Better known as "Big Mack", he was loved by all that knew him. Joshua was kind, soft and empathetic despite his large build. Always the protector, Joshua spent his life putting others before himself. No matter what he had going on in his own life, he was always available when we needed a shoulder to cry on or someone to talk to. His infectious laugh, beautiful smile, and loving heart will forever be missed. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, (724-941-3211). Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray on Monday from 5-8 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.