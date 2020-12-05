Menu
Joshua Sims
1960 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1960
DIED
November 27, 2020
Joshua Sims's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Huber Funeral Home in Tell City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Huber Funeral Home website.

Published by Huber Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street, Tell City, IN 47586
Dec
6
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street, Tell City, IN 47586
Huber Funeral Home
Such a wonderful friend and boss.So many wonderful memories i could spend hours just chatting about the times we had.But the best thing was knowing people like him still existed in this world.He is a amazing person that will be remembered in many family stories.
Barbara Gilley
Coworker
December 4, 2020