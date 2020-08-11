Joshua Lawrence Thornton-Sibert passed away August 4, 2020. He was born September 16, 1993, to Tammy and Steven Sibert in Washington Terrace, Utah.



He graduated from Bonneville High School.



Joshua found the love of his life, Alicia Velasquez, through work in 2012.



Joshua loved spending time in the outdoors with family and friends, especially the deer camp as a child.



He was an industrial mechanic at Pictsweet Frozen Foods and considered them as part of his family, it also gave him the chance to meet his true love Alicia and her loving family.



Joshua made a big impact on everyone he came across with his love and kindness and will truly be sorely missed by his family, friends and neighbors.



We love you Josh and we are going to miss you so much!



Joshua is survived by his parents Tammy and Steve Sibert, grandparents; Lee and Madge Padilla, and Wes and Marry Sibert and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.



Joshua is preceded in death by his sister Tiffany Elise Sibert, grandparents, Vicki and Larry Weaver, and Dennis and Christine Thornton.



A Viewing for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 5:00 -8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden Utah.



Private Family Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to Viewing and Services.



Interment at Washington Heights Memorial Park.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.