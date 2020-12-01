Menu
Joshua Turner
1991 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1991
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Joshua Turner's passing at the age of 29 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge website.

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hope Cemetery
Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
