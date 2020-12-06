Menu
Joshua Walker
1991 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1991
DIED
December 3, 2020
Joshua Walker's passing at the age of 29 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home website.

Published by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
JC Green and Sons Chapel (Thomasville)
122 W. Main Street, Thomasville, North Carolina 27360
Dec
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
JC Green and Sons Chapel (Thomasville)
122 W. Main Street, Thomasville, North Carolina 27360
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
