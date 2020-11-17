Jospeh Napolitano's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by St James Funeral Home Inc in Saint James, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jospeh in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the St James Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by St James Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 17, 2020.
