Our sweet and joyful, Joy Bailey Collins passed away, on August 11, 2020 to be greeted in the arms of her Heavenly Father, her parents, husband, and many other family members. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 17, 1933, the second to last and only daughter, with 10 brothers, to Edward and Maud Bailey. They were all there to greet her in heaven. Brothers: Clifton, Ray, Dora, Don, Harold, Glen, Robert, Ned, Gale, Boyd and Kent. She was the glue of the family, after her mom passed, fulfilling the promise she made to her mom to make sure everyone was taken care of.

Joy married the Love of her Life, Joseph Junior Collins, on April 9, 1954. He proceeded her in death in 2013, and she was anxiously awaiting his hugs and kisses when he greeted her in heaven.

Together they raised 6 children: Joseph L (Nancy), Randy (MaryJo), Bret, Tami Anderson (Brian), and Kenny (Lisa), as well as their nephew Rodney Theos, deceased, (Sherry). They had 13 grandchildren: Mandy Bowen (Dave), Todd Collins (Kristy), Dusty Anderson, Derek Anderson (Allie), Brittany Lees (Rob), Chase Collins, Angela Collins, Clayton Collins, Catherine Collins ( fiancé, Alex), Lindsay Collins, Alyssa Collins, Latisha Archuleta (Danny), Josh Archuleta, and 19 Great Grandchildren: Alex, Gracie, Kailey, Abbie, Emma, Brady, Corbin, Averey, Emme, Ava, Akayla, Kambree, Krew, Ivan, Eniyah, Adaliz, Aniciela, Joaquin, Amara. She considered her family her pride and Joy.

Some of her favorite moments were spent working as a teenager at the Saltair Resort. She would often reminisce about those days and the many friends she made. She also spent time as a Security Screener at the Salt Lake City Airport that she also enjoyed. But her time as a homemaker and family matriarch were what she prided herself on.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a deep and abiding testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was passionate in her many callings to serve.

The family would like to give a special Thanks to the South Davis Home Health and Hospice. In particular her Nurse Laura, and team Sydny, Shianne, Maria and Kennadi, and Social worker Teresa, and Pastor Steve. I don't know how we would have been able to handle these last few months without you.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday August 15, 2020, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery located 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.