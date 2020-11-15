Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joy DeLucco
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1932
DIED
November 13, 2020
Joy DeLucco's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Funeral Home in Dolgeville, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roberts Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roberts Funeral Home
3 Faville Ave, Dolgeville, NY 13329
Nov
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
31 N. Helmer Ave., Dolgeville, New York
Nov
18
Committal
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Cemetery
West State Street, Dolgeville, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
We love you aunt joy. And now may you rest in pace with your sister's, delight,Alice, and addie ad Ernest and jamie
Faith plantier
Family
November 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss miss taking to her
Daniel A Kaminski
Family
November 14, 2020