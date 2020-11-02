Laquita Joy Haney passed through the veil into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on October 31, 2020. After a long 6-year battle with congestive heart disease, she was finally called home.



Joy was born on November 12, 1934 in Ioka, Utah and would have been 86 this month. One of the happiest moments in mom's life was when she was sealed in the Ogden, UT temple to Alan Haney, who was an amazing and loving, husband and father and loving patient caregiver.



Our beautiful and amazing mother, wife, friend, confidante, and example is gone, but will never be forgotten. We will be forever grateful for her amazing example of the pure love of Christ. Mom was so caring and loving to everyone. She was vibrant and selfless and the best mother and grandmother anyone could have. Family was everything to mom and nothing made her happier than being around her children. She taught her family how to love unconditionally. There truly wasn't a better mother, and our hearts are truly broken.



Joy was a successful business owner and hairstylist. Having established both Joy's Salon and Joy's Too, she will be forever known as, "THEE JOY". She provided countless people the opportunity to work, and gave jobs to people that would then change their lives forever.



Joy is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Alan Haney, and by her children: Mike (Connie) Conatser, Jeff (Jan) Conatser, Cindy (Scott) Haney, Keven Conatser; 4 step children, 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 loving sisters. She loved and cared for each and every one of them. Our lives will never be the same.



Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 2:00 pm with a viewing prior 12:30 – 1:30 pm at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 N. Roy, Utah. Interment in West Haven Cemetery.



Live-stream services may be seen at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Joy's obituary page, starting at 2:00 p.m.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, masks are required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.