Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joy Hannon
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1940
DIED
November 18, 2020
Joy Hannon's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Sorry for your loss of your mother.
Prayers to you all.
Jeff Duclos
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
David, Scott and Ellen

So sorry to hear about your mom's passing.
I remember all the good times we had on Lexington Street.
All the cookouts and games we played. She will be missed.
My prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Judith Tetreault
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
Harold and family, David, Scott and Ellen
I have wonderful memories of your Mom our get togethers and when Joy and I went to HI in 1991
Know that I'm thinking of all of you.
Carol McGovern
Carol McGovern
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. Our thoughts are with Joy's family at this difficult time.
John and Kelly Burek
November 23, 2020
She was well-named. Her friends at the American Inn will miss the "joy" she brought them!
Millie Zavarella
Friend
November 23, 2020
To the family of Joy Hannon,
We are very sorry for the loss of your mom. I knew your mom from growing up in Agawam on Lexington Street. We had some great memories on that street. Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this time.
Steven & Mary-Beth Tetreault
STEVEN R TETREAULT
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Uncle Harold and family so sorry for your loss. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers .
Fred & Kathy Gamache
Family
November 21, 2020