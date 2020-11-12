Joy Maxwell's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home website.
Published by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
