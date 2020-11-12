Menu
Joy Maxwell
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1943
DIED
November 10, 2020
Joy Maxwell's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home website.

Published by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
6690 Rose Hill Rd, Roseville, Ohio 43777
Funeral services provided by:
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
