Joy Underhill
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
VFW
Joy Underhill's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by O D Harris & Sons Funeral Home in Petersburg, IN .

Published by O D Harris & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
County Road 75 North, Petersburg, Indiana 47567
Funeral services provided by:
O D Harris & Sons Funeral Home
