Joyce Battle
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1946
DIED
July 18, 2020
Joyce Battle's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, July 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. in Summerville, SC .

Published by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home
113 Bryan St, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Aug
1
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Private
Not Available, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
