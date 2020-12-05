Joyce Bawek's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel - Groton in Groton, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel - Groton website.