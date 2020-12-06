Menu
Joyce Berry
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1937
DIED
October 12, 2020
Joyce Berry's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nobles Funeral Home & Crematory in Baxley, GA .

Published by Nobles Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
