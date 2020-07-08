Joyce F. Bradwisch, 75, of Farmington, UT passed away on July 1, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born on October 6, 1944 in White Lake, SD to Mathew and Blandina Peters. She married William Bradwisch June 5, 1965 and later divorced in 2010.



She is survived by her children; Nancy (Dave) Frager of Peoria, IL; Quentin (Cindy) Bradwisch of Mantua, UT; Kerry Bradwisch of Farmington, UT; grandchildren; Megan (Colin) McGowan of Minneapolis, MN; Mitchell Frager of Madison, WI; siblings; Jeanne Kirsch of Rapid City, SD; Mary (Ed) Munsen of White Lake, SD; Carol Bergquist of Milbank, SD; and Eldon (Jane) Peters of Norfolk, NE; and a large number of nieces and nephews of whom many are her "favorite." She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Duane Peters of Wall, SD and a sibling at birth.



Joyce attended a one room country school, taught by two of her sisters, through 9th grade before going to White Lake High School. Her passion and purpose in life was education and service. She went to Southern State Teacher's College in Springfield, SD to get her elementary teaching certificate. Joyce taught at schools in Madison, Brookings, and Alpena SD. While living in Sioux Falls, SD and Farmington, UT she continued teaching through in-home daycare /preschool for 35 years.



Joyce was a devoted Catholic and active member of St. Olaf's Catholic Church in Bountiful, UT. She participated in jail ministry, Eucharistic ministry, and many other activities. She looked forward to her discussions and activities with her friends in Wolf group who actively support those who are most vulnerable. Joyce was adamant in sending greeting cards to all her family and friends for special occasions. Joyce loved taking pictures of wildlife, especially around the Farmington Bay area. Bird pictures, wolf and wildlife decor, along with religious articles and art pieces created by her sister Carol are proudly displayed all around her home.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to health concerns, a private family mass with be held at St. Rose of Lima, Layton, UT on Monday, July 13. Father Clarence J. Sandoval and Deacon Manuel Trujillo will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Carmelite Monastery, 5714 Holladay Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-1599. More information on live stream or recording of the funeral mass and rosary will be posted when it is available.

