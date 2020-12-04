Menu
Joyce Brighenti
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1938
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
National Cemetery Of The Alleghenies
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joyce Brighenti's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe in Latrobe, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street, Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
GUEST BOOK
Chester, a good friend of my Dad, you have our sympathy for the loss of your dear wife! I hope your health is good and you can share lots of memories with all of your kids and grandkids.
Rick Conroy and family
Rick Conroy
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sending our condolences to Chester and all the family.

Tank and George
George Caviggia
Friend
November 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers to the family. Employees of Palombo's
Deanna Eisenhauer
November 27, 2020
Our sincerest sympathies to Chester and his family. Joyce was a beautiful and lovely lady. She has truly been missed throughout our community.
John and Bev Rusnock
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
So sorry for your Loss Chester Joyce was a sweet person whom will be sadly missed. Blessings, Prayers healing thoughts to all the Family Members and Friends. RIP Sweet angel! (a old neighbor from a long time ago)
Mike Ross
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
Condolences to the entire family. Joyce was a wonderful neighbor who was loved by all.
Rick Walthour
Neighbor
November 25, 2020