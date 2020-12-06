Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Bruno
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1931
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Joyce Bruno's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Larson Funeral Home Inc in Bridgeport, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Larson Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Larson Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Larson Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Joyce was the mother of the first baby sitter(s) we ever had for our son. She will always be fondly remembered, Our prayers are with her and her family. May she rest in peace. Bill Lopez
Bill Lopez
Friend
December 6, 2020
I am so very sorry for the passing of Joyce she was a great lady and friend always happy and always thinking of everyone else . Loved seeing her at the Easton Senior Center on Fridays and whenever we had special parties she loved to be around friends . I remember Joyce back in the sixties at Bpt Hospital she was my grandmothers nurse a delight to have as a friend . May she RIP and I will always remember her . Joyce Wrigley
Joyce Wrigley
Friend
December 2, 2020
Louie, Cheryl, and Claudia, so sorry for your loss, Your mom was a real sweetheart.
John Fenton
Friend
December 2, 2020
Joyce was a great woman. Always funny and smiling. Loved her children immensely. Though we shared the same last name, Bruno, we weren't related but were neighbors on Carleton Ave. Rest in piece kind lady.
Maria Bruno Cervero
Friend
December 1, 2020
Melissa & Family,

Sending you my sympathy & prayers on your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Jo-Ann Pavone
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
To the Whole Bruno Family,

Joyce was a true joy to be around. I loved saving the front seat for her on the way to our many Ladies lunches. She had a fantastic sense of humor. She also loved to sing while we were driving to and from lunch. She was a treasure to us here at the Easton Senior Center and our whole community.
She loved her family first and foremost and always told us how much she did.
She also loved the center and her time here.
We will miss her sense of humor and Fridays will not be the same.

Randy and Val
Easton Senior Center
easton senior center
Friend
November 30, 2020
Very nice lady. So sorry Louie, Cheryl, and Claudia.
Tony Dicocco
Friend
November 30, 2020