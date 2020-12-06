Joyce Bruno's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Larson Funeral Home Inc in Bridgeport, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Larson Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Larson Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
