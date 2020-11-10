Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Chamis
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1932
DIED
November 7, 2020
Joyce Chamis's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer Funeral Home in East Hampton, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spencer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Spencer Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Joyce was a special sister in law. Because there were so many siblings in Rays family, I was the youngest and enjoyed Joyce as a “Mom” in my early years. I loved going to the lake. There I learned to swim and become part of the gang. (Mike, Laurie and Doug) In later years, the Chamis Christmas party was organized by her. She loved these gatherings and we were truly grateful for the work she did.
Diane Chamis Milardo
Family
November 11, 2020
Joyce was always such a pleasant,happy person. Another part of East Hampton is gone. Our condolences to the Chamis family.
Sherry & Bill Sukach
Friend
November 11, 2020