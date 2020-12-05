Joyce Cooper's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sivert-Macey-Steffey Funeral Home in Sumner, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sivert-Macey-Steffey Funeral Home website.
Published by Sivert-Macey-Steffey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.