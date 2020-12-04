Joyce DeCosta's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. in Nashua, NH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
