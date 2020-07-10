A beautiful blue-eyed blond-haired baby girl was welcomed into the world on Monday, March 7, 1932, by her father (Daddy) Wilber R.Dove, her mother (Mother) Roma A. (Smith) Dove, and her big brother Donnie Dove. Her little sister Dorothy would follow 2 years later. She was born in Deaver, Wyoming.



The Dove's had a family farm in Deaver, and Joyce learned how to work at a very young age. She helped out by weeding beans and let us all know how bad she hated it, but she knew the importance of it as it was a big part of the family's livelihood. She would also tell us about having to take the cows to pasture before the school bus got there and "Oh My Gosh!" she'd hope no one witnessed her chasing those stupid cows!!!

She started driving a tractor before driving a car and found out early on that the clutch on a tractor is very different from the clutch on a car.



In the winter , during the war, Daddy would pack the family up and drive his fancy Hudson to Long Beach, California where he and Mother would work at the Defense Plant and Donnie, Joyce and Dorothy would continue their schooling in Long Beach.



During summers, while in high school, she and her sister worked at the Cody Inn where Joyce worked as a hostess and Dorothy was a waitress. Of course, thanks to the 'hostess', all of the big tippers were seated in Dorothy's section. They loved working at the Cody Inn all summer because Mother would take them to Billings, Montana in the fall so they could buy their own school clothes. Because, although they were farmers, and lived in a small house Mother always taught them to look like a million bucks!!



When Joyce graduated from Deaver High School, the Dove family home was destroyed by a fire so off to California they went.



Daddy worked for the City of Glendale and Mother worked at a cookie factory.



Joyce always laughed and would tell us she thought her mother was getting a middle-age spread --but no-- it was little brother Loren and now the family was complete.



In her late teens, she was ready for independence so; off to Hollywood Joyce went! With her beautiful blond hair and beautiful blue eyes. Joyce did some modeling, singing and acting.



She fell in love with advertising and "faked it until she made it" eventually landing her position as an executive --she bought and sold advertising.



As Joyce's memory started to decline, she would say "good grief I used to know every TV station from the east coast to the west coast" and we would ask her to start naming them, and she could!



Early in her career she lived in New York, for a year, but moved back to Southern California where she continued her career. SHE LOVED THE BEACH!!



Joyce met her soulmate and the love of her life, Larry Saxe, and after years of being together, they tied the knot in Hawaii in 1993.



She often said how lucky she was to have met him when she did --- as she had given up on love.



The 30 years plus they were together they had a lot of fun traveling and just doing what they loved---whatever they wanted.



In the late '80s, Joyce and Larry moved to Utah and lived there for about 5 years. They would throw the best Christmas Parties and invite everyone!! Their Christmas trees were always huge!! And of course, they made sure Santa was there!!



Joyce and Larry really missed California and the beach, so they made the decision to move back to California.

They would hide the 'for sale' sign from Diane at first because they knew how sad she would feel that they were moving.

When Diane found out about the move, she told them to not expect her to take care of them when they are 80 if they move back. Of course---- she didn't mean it.



Joyce and Larry moved back to Laguna Niguel in the 90's--Joyce had her beach and Larry could golf all year round.



They loved the time Nichole was able to spend a month with them--she often expressed how she loved Nichole's laugh, and how it lit up the house.



Nichole remembers Joyce taking her shopping and going to church and going to eat Coco's after church.



Joyce and Larry loved the time they were able to spend with Blake too.



Blake was able to stay with them--Joyce loved the fact that Larry and Blake were so close--she said those two would talk for hours.

Joyce had such a big heart--- she always wanted to help.



In December 2015 Larry took a turn for the worse and he passed away--He was Joyce's whole world--There wasn't a day went by, when she didn't say Larry shouldn't have died. OHHHH she missed him.



In January of 2016, Joyce moved in with Kory and Diane in Utah.



She always thought she would go home someday and go through her treasures, and she had a lot of them.



Kory and Diane will forever remember Joyce saying:



"Alexa, what is the time? Thank you!"



"Alexa, what is the date? Thank you!"



"Alexa, what is the temperature? Thank you!"



"If the sky where any bluer you would think it was phony!"



"How was your day?"



Family Feud, The Wall, Ellens game of games, Johnny Carson will not be the same without you!!!



She loved having sleepovers at Natalee's---Breeah was her little snuggle bug.



And she also really loved to sleepover at Brooke's because Brooke had White Claws!



Joyce looked so forward to our evening "Frank Sinatra Drives". When we would pick up Dorothy, we would listen to Old Twangy Country music and she loved that too. She genuinely loved spending time with her sister.



We had so much fun going to concerts in Wendover.



Brooke and Diane took her to Las Vegas last year and she was able to see Donny and Marie and Wayne Newton, she always wanted to see Wayne Newton live…. ohhhh did she have fun.



Still hard to believe even at 87 she walked everywhere because "OLD PEOPLE use wheelchairs" and she was not old!!



She often mentioned and thanked us all for loving her and how lucky she was to be with us.



But we all know different---we were the lucky and blessed ones to have her in our lives. Every day with her was an adventure, she brought so much love and laughter into our lives.



She will be missed.



Joyce passed away on July 7, 2020, due to natural causes.



She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Saxe, Father Wilber Dove, Mother Roma Dove and Brother Donnie, Niece Debbie Oliver, and Nephew Jerry Dove.



She is survived by her sister Dorothy Doerr, and Dorothy's children and grandchildren: Debbie Oliver's children, Natalee Langdon (Dillon, Nevaeh, Bailee, Breeah) Nichole Pitchford (Josh, Amond, Ava, Oriah, Zidon) and Derrick Oliver (Lacie, Luna, Kaiden, Makaylee) (Melissa and Koen).

Diane Bosgieter (Kory, Brooke, and Blake) and



Dorothy Bennett (Bruce) and her children Lacy Rodriguez (Isaiah and Jason) and Matt Baird (Danielle, Faye, Indigo, Charlotte)

She is also survived by her brother Loren Dove (Sherry) and his sons: Jeff,



Eric (Julia, Saylor, and Skipper) and Greg (Mandie, Heidi, and Lindsey)



Her niece Dawn Dove (Donnie's daughter)



And her very special friend Kathy Mckay and her Kitty Baby.

She loved each and every one of you with all her heart.



A viewing will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to the Viewing.

