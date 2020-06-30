Joyce Green



Evelyn Joyce McNeil Green passed away on June 27, 2020 due to age-related causes in Bountiful, Utah. The daughter of Ulrus and Evelyn McNeil, Joyce was the oldest of five children and grew up in Bountiful having many fun adventures; most with her best friend, Carolee Campana (Hatch), who she stayed close to for 87+ years. She graduated from Davis High and always sang the fight song when driving past the school.



Joyce studied piano at the McCune School in Salt Lake and had great potential and exceptional talent. This led to her lifelong love of music. After several years, she left the music school to help support her family working at ZCMI and later Penney's where she held secretarial and bookkeeping positions.



She met her sweetheart and partner, Milton C. Green, and they were married April 9, 1949 . They solemnized their vows in the Salt Lake Temple on November 18, 1955. Milt and Joyce were true partners in all aspects of life. They enjoyed time together and were a team when working toward goals and weathering difficulties. Milt and Joyce raised five children in Centerville while founding a successful road construction company, M. C. Green (later M. C. Green & Sons). Joyce was a key part of the company's success as she did the bookkeeping, got bids delivered and parts and supplies out to crews whenever they needed something. Joyce was up in the dark making breakfast and packing lunches when Dad was pouring cement and she was ruthless waking her kitchen help when they got old enough to make a decent sandwich. Milt and Joyce designed and built their dream home and it became the center of their lives. The door was always open to friends, family and those in need who often stayed with them and enjoyed making memories that have lasted through time. Milt and Joyce had many close friendships over the years that led to travel, lots of golf, and great stories. Many of these friendships were formed as members at Oakridge Country Club. Joyce was active in the Ladies Association, organizing parties and ladies golf activities and serving as President.



Joyce was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions through her life including Primary President, Compassionate Service, Cub Scouts, and pianist or chorister several times. She had many dear friends who she worked with in church capacities.



After Milt died in 2004, Joyce was diagnosed with macular degeneration and progressively lost her sight over the following years. She voluntarily participated in several studies that were testing drugs for possible treatment of macular degeneration. She also participated in similar programs searching for a cure for breast cancer. She never shied away from a chance to help make things better for others.



Joyce has struggled with the loss of her sight and so many things that followed, like loss of her independence, mobility, ability to drive, cook, do handiwork, and play the piano. Mom did not spend time pitying herself and didn't want that from others. She was always quick with a joke or word play that kept it from seeming the tragedy that it really was. Blindness and aging were both hard for her, but she would make people laugh about it with her, never complaining.



Always an avid reader, Joyce got started with Books on Tape from the Library for the Blind and wrote down titles she read for several years filling two steno pads. She gave that up eventually, but she has read hundreds if not thousands of books and loved to talk about them.



Joyce could make a person feel important and interesting just by visiting with them. She loved to talk to young people especially and often got them to play piano for her if they could. She enjoyed the visits so much and was always grateful for time that was spent with her whether it was in person or on the phone. The last two years, she has been especially grateful to the people who took care of her at Creekside. Her helpers have been amazing through thick and thin. They have given tender care, cheered her on when she needed it, and have been good friends to her. The entire family has appreciated them and all they did for her.



Family was always important to Joyce. She made sure all the grandkids got together for birthdays, holidays, and outings to the zoo and youth symphony. She was always up for a shopping trip and lunch at the Tiffin Room in ZCMI. Most lunches ended with a leftover grilled cheese sandwich wrapped in a napkin and put in her purse to be discovered in a petrified state later on. Many good memories were made on those shopping trips.



She is survived by her children: Connee Tingey, Mark Green (Lisa), Susan (Suzi) St. Jeor (Wally), Bill Green (J'Rel), and estranged son, Brad (Sue), seventeen grandchildren and more than eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milt, and both of her sisters. We would like to extend our thanks to all those who have cared for Joyce over the past years and also to those who showed her kindness through phone calls, visits and cards. You brought much joy to her life.



Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Due to current circumstances attendees will be asked to follow guidelines for COVID 19 including wearing face masks. Graveside service for family and close friends will be held, Tuesday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the Bountiful City Cemetery. The immediate family will gather prior at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.



Joyce so wanted a cure for macular degeneration that the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dr. Paul Bernstein - Research Dept., John Moran Eye Center, 65 So. Mario Capecchi Dr, SLC, UT 84132. Rather than condolences, please share memories of Joyce as they will mean much to everyone. Thank you.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.