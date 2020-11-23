Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Hefti
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1943
DIED
November 17, 2020
Joyce Hefti's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bush Funeral Home in Jordan, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bush Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bush Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bush Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear this. My sincere condolences to all her family. May she RIP.
Joy Scott
Friend
November 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Joyce’s passing. Thoughts are with the family. She will be greatly missed by her Jack’s Reef family.
Patty van Horn
Friend
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Tammy Weinerth
November 21, 2020
Joyce was a sweet person. I loved talking to her when I would walk my dog Gizmo. Just to add a little smile I would say lets go see grandma and grandpa barefoot and he would go right to their house. She always got a kick out of that. I am so sorry for your loss but I know you have a lot of great memories. Lea Merkley
Lea Merkley
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. and best neighbor
ILA J BLACKMAN
Neighbor
November 21, 2020