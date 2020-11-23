Joyce Hefti's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bush Funeral Home in Jordan, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bush Funeral Home website.
Published by Bush Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.