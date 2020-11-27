Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Hughes
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1961
DIED
November 25, 2020
Joyce Hughes's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc in Farmingdale, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Farmingdale Location
315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, New York 11735
Nov
29
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Farmingdale Location
315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, New York 11735
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
10:45a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
855 Carmans Road, Massapequa Park, New York 11762
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.