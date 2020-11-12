Menu
Joyce James
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1942
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Joyce James's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland in Midland, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hillside Wesleyan Church
5114 N. River Rd, Clyde Twp., Michigan 48049
