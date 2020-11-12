Joyce James's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland in Midland, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland website.
Published by Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland on Nov. 12, 2020.
