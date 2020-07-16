Joyce Ebert Johnson, 83, passed away July 15, 2020, in her home in Layton, Utah of 51 years at 12:30 AM. She was born October 28th, 1936 in Granite, Utah, and was the daughter of Paul Hugo Ebert and Viola Smith Ebert. She married Leon Stringham Johnson September 13, 1963 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were married for almost 52 years before Leon preceded her in death on April 21st, 2015.



She attended elementary schools in Granite and Sandy. Then went to Sandy Junior High plus graduated as a "Beet digger" from Jordan High School in 1955. She was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission at the age of 23 years old in the Northern States Mission, and mostly served in the Illinois Area. Over the years, Joyce served in a variety of Church callings: Stake Mission, Nursery Leader, Primary Teacher, Young Women's Secretary and Counselor, Stake Relief Society Presidency, Ward and Stake Sports Director, and Visiting Teacher. Just like her husband, Joyce had her own service she rendered in the Cub Scouting Program. She enjoyed being a Den Leader, Cub-Committee Chairman, District Cub Scout Commissioner, and attended Cub Scout Wood Badge at the same time her husband Leon did. She ended up being in the Owl Patrol.



Despite serving in the church, Joyce coached girls' basketball and girls' softball teams for Layton City. Joyce loved playing and watching sports, especially basketball. Bowling became one of her hobbies. Before having and raising her family, she talked about working at a Printing Job, Sweet's Candy Company, Walker Bank, and Felt Auto Parts.



From the beginning of her being a mother, she was a special blessing to all of us by sharing our sorrows, joys, and tears. Through the years, she stood by us, walked with us, listened to us, always presently there, and cared for us. Even up until the end of her life, we were blessed to have her as our mother in our life, and knew she loved us as well as she had a testimony of Jesus Christ. She often bore it formally and informally.



Others preceded Joyce in death were her parents Paul and Viola Ebert, her two brothers Paul and Donald Ebert, her sister-in-law Marilyn Ebert, her two brother-in-laws Val Smith and Zane Peterson, her nephew David Smith, her two nieces Kanessa Ebert and Robin Peterson.



Survived by her eight children all living in Utah: Lacinda Johnson, Layton; Kevin (Maureen) Johnson, Roy; Shawnda (Roger) Brooks, Clearfield; Randy (Lynnette) Johnson, Clearfield; Jeffrey (Jamie) Johnson, Layton; Craig (Mindy) Johnson, Syracuse; Crista (Brandan) Hall, Clearfield; Erica (Andy) Akin, Layton; 25 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with 3 others on the way. Other surviving relatives: Three sister-in laws (Beth Ebert, Marion Ebert, and Viola Smith).



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Due to COVID-19 we would encourage those coming to wear a mask.





