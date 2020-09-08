Joyce Kenley, 61, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center following a battle with pneumonia.



Born in Ogden, Joyce was one of six daughters of Glen and Yvonne Fowler Kenley. She was raised and schooled here, graduated from Bonneville High School, served many happy customers throughout her career in retail, and much loved by those who knew her best.



Joyce married Craig Warner Bruestle on February 9, 1979 and they had four children together. They were later divorced.



A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joyce enjoyed serving as a Young Women Leader and loved serving in Primary. Her other hobbies included horses, dancing, camping, four-wheeling, listening to country music, going to concerts, and spending time with her grandkids.



Joyce will be remembered for her spunk and wit and beautiful laugh.



Joyce is survived by her children, Jamie (Billy) Summerill, West Haven; Brian (Mary) Bruestle, Farr West; Jace (Kristen) Bruestle), Kaysville, and Alexis "Alex" (Jordan) Moyes, South Ogden; ten grandchildren, and sisters, Elaine (Frank) Nielsen, Pleasant View, and Julie (Steve) Baird, Henderson, NV, as well as by her-brother-in-law, Russ Berrett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Yvonne Kenley; and by her sisters, Marilyn Merrill, Carolyn Schreck, and Linda Berrett.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.