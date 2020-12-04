Joyce King's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary website.
Published by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.