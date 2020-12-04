Menu
Joyce King
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1934
DIED
December 1, 2020
Joyce King's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary website.

Published by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street, Woodruff, SC 29388
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
December 4, 2020
Kenneth and family, I am so sad to hear about Joyce. I loved her better than life. We had more fun in nursing school than the law should have allowed! Her family was her life and she loved all of you so much. She will be terribly missed. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Nancy Brock
December 4, 2020
Katherine Sydow
December 3, 2020
We send our sympathy and love to your family. Joyce was a joy to know, and a favorite of our late Mother who was her Sunday School teacher at one time. Till we meet again, the Waters family: Ted, Sam and Linda
Linda Waters Kisor
Friend
December 3, 2020
Barbara Crowe
December 3, 2020
