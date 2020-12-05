Menu
Joyce Maher
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1943
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
U.S. Navy
Joyce Maher's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phalen Funeral Home in Torrington, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue, Torrington, Connecticut 06790
Nov
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hillside Cemetery
76 Walnut St, Torrington, Connecticut 06790
Phalen Funeral Home
