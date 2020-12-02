Menu
Joyce McDowell
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1933
DIED
November 19, 2020
Joyce McDowell's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service in Washington, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My mother was a caring and loving person who gave of her time for others. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. We would like to have donations instead of flowers sent to the Saint Francis College of Nursing general scholarship fund in her name. She would want to honor those who provided the great care she received by promoting and furthering the future of nurses like those in Hospice and the medical center.
Thank you for all the cards we have received and kind words.
Linda Doling and family.
Linda Doling
Daughter
November 27, 2020