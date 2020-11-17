Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Miller
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
Joyce Miller's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20 Hwy, Odessa, Texas 79762
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.