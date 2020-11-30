Menu
Joyce Parker
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1942
DIED
November 7, 2020
Joyce Parker's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - East
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Nov
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
694 Salem Church Rd, Lexington, Georgia 30648
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020