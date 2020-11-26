Menu
Joyce Plumpe
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1940
DIED
November 21, 2020
Joyce Plumpe's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Rose Catholic Church
Nov
27
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Rose Catholic Church
523 N. West St., Lima, Ohio
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Rose Catholic Church
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
