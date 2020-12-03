Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Powers
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1944
DIED
November 19, 2020
Joyce Powers's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ellis Funeral Home, LLC website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
True Love Baptist Church
Dec
5
Service
11:00a.m.
True Love Baptist Church
715 E. Wallace St
Funeral services provided by:
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.