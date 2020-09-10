Joyce Burningham Russell passed away on September 3, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born on December 12, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Amos DelMar Burningham and Mirtis Twitchell Burningham. She grew up in Bountiful and West Bountiful. She graduated from Davis High School in 1955.

Joyce married Clifford Russell on January 10, 1958 in Salt Lake City. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple in 1968. Together they had four children: Ronald Clifford (Patti), Brenda Kaye (Leon) Rogers, Robert Kelly (Tania) and Paul Lynn Russell.

Joyce was a secretary and bookkeeper at various times in her life. She worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 12 years and retired in 1997.

She worked in the PTA and served as secretary of the J.A. Taylor PTA for two years.

She served as a teacher in the YWMIA, Jr. Sunday School and Primary as well as counselor in the Primary presidency. She was a secretary in the Relief Society presidency four times. Her favorite callings were Bountiful temple ordinance worker and Primary teacher. She loved her Savior and enjoyed serving Him.

She enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, playing the piano and working in her flower garden. She loved to laugh at a good joke. Carol Burnett, Andy Griffith and Dick Van Dyke were some of her favorite entertainment. She treasured spending time with her family. Joyce will be dearly missed and remembered for her unconditional love, smile and tender heart. She has now joined her beloved husband and son, Kelly, along with her beautiful family, friends and ancestors.

She is survived by three children and nine grandchildren: Jason Russell and Melissa Ulfich, Andy, Joshua, Elizabeth, Kirsten and Amber Rogers, Tessa and Mathea Russell. She is also survived by three siblings, Betty (Mike) Adamson, David Burningham and Susan Politowicz.



A viewing will be held Monday, September 14, from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00am in the LDS Chapel located on 1475 North 50 East, Centerville

A viewing prior to the funeral will be held from 9:45-10:45am at the church.

Interment will be at the Centerville City Cemetery.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.