Joyce Stam
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1926
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Joyce Stam's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holbrook Mortuary website.

Published by Holbrook Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Salt Lake City Cemetery
200 North N Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103
Funeral services provided by:
Holbrook Mortuary
