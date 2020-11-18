Joyce Stam's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holbrook Mortuary website.
Published by Holbrook Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.