Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Stratton
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1924
DIED
November 30, 2020
Joyce Stratton's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON in Charleston, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:15p.m.
Mound Cemetery
, Charleston, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.