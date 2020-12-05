Joyce Stutzman's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Morris Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Morris Funeral Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
