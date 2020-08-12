Joyce Nebeker Wallace



September 20, 1926 – August 8, 2020







Joyce Nebeker Wallace, 93, passed away on August 8, 2020 at Family Tree.



Joyce was born on September 20, 1926 to Golden H Nebeker and Elizabeth V. Bates in Shoshone, Idaho. Joyce attended Shoshone Middle School and graduated from Shoshone High School.



Joyce married Jasper Owen Wallace on June 7, 1946. The marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple on June 9, 2001.



She was employed as a bookkeeper/secretary for many years.



Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, needle point and crocheting. She spent many hours doing projects for Humanitarian services.



Joyce is survived by her children, Norene (Grant) Johnson, Gregory (LeAnn) Wallace, Bryan (Linda) Wallace, Stuart V. Wallace, 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.



Joyce is preceded in death by a daughter and her husband Karen (John) Petrulionist, a daughter in law Melanie Wallace, her parents, three brothers and four sisters.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Family Tree in West Point for their loving care of mom and also the nursing staff from Community Nursing Service.



Funeral services will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St. Ogden, UT 84403. A viewing will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment at the Clinton Cemetery.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.