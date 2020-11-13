Joyce Lorraine Wally, beloved sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the age of 83. Joyce was born February 27, 1937 to Anna Christine and Joseph Walter Wally.



Joyce was an amazing artist and taught fine oils for over forty years. She also retired from Hill Air Force Base as a building monitor. She was adventurous in all her endeavors, took charge with confidence. She loved life and trying new things. Joyce had a photographic memory. Her knowledge was extraordinary! She could tell you anything which came with a very detailed story. Joyce did everything with love, had a huge heart, and a smile for anyone she came in contact with.



Joyce served in the Sunday School in her ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years. She took great pride in this calling and loved every minute of it. She has donated to many charities and to her sisters and family. She has always been a blessing and joy to her family, friends. Those who knew her loved her.



Joyce loved her students and teaching art more than anything. While she is having a joyous reunion with her family and friends on the other side, we feel the loss of not having her hugs, teachings, and love.



Thank you to everyone who has served and helped her through the years and especially during this difficult time. A special thank you to her students, ward members, Bishops, especially Steve Swenson.



Joyce is survived by her youngest sister Christine 'Trini' Arnell (Jack), and nine nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Anna Kirtchmann (Willard), Yvonne Yanda (William), Joseph Wally (Lynn), Emily 'Elaine' Limp (Terrence), a brother who died as a young child, and two nephews. She was also preceded in death by her dear best friend, Louann Anderson. .



Funeral will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held for friends and family November 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Ogden, Utah.



Masks and social distancing are required.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.