Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Wilhelm
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1940
DIED
November 18, 2020
Joyce Wilhelm's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyerly Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lyerly Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, North Carolina 28146
Funeral services provided by:
Lyerly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.