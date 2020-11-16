Menu
Joyce Wilkes
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1933
DIED
September 16, 2020
Joyce Wilkes's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Briceland Funeral Service Llc in Brookfield, OH .

Published by Briceland Funeral Service Llc on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Briceland Funeral Service
379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403
Funeral services provided by:
Briceland Funeral Service Llc
