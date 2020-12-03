Menu
Joyce Wills
1952 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1952
DIED
November 20, 2020
Joyce Wills's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home in Oregon, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joyce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home website.

Published by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Joyce was an amazing wonderful person who enjoyed to help me others and love to your family she will be greatly missed. My condolence goes out to her family I will keep you in my prayers love Erika
Erika
Family
November 29, 2020
I wish to offer my sympathy for your families great loss of your beloved wife, mother, Joyce. Joyce was a good friend and former colleague. I will miss her so.
Joan Baumer
Friend
November 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss during these difficult times. Joyce was a very welcoming and warm person. She will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shannon Baumer-mouradian
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sad and sorry for your loss of your Mom. A Lovely lady for sure; and A sincere and compassionate Teacher. Joyce was such a pleasant person to know and share friendship is our school setting. Prayers Love and Peace to your family...So thankful for your precious memories!
Love and Pea
Sid Anderson
Friend
November 25, 2020
To Ken and family,
I am so saddened by the loss of your beloved Joyce! She had such a beautiful smile. I'm praying for all of you to have comfort and peace with the loving memories you have with her.
love and blessings, Harriet Lichty
Harriet Lichty
Friend
November 25, 2020
Ken and family,

I am so sorry hear this. Joyce was a beautiful person inside and out in high school and continued through her life. My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Donna probasco
Classmate
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
November 24, 2020
I’m sorry to hear about Joyceshe was my late sisters best friend. A wonderful nice lady, I’m sure she will be missed
Kristine Veline Cornford
Friend
November 24, 2020
Matthew Schumacher
November 23, 2020
I just want to send my warm wishes of comfort to the family, you are all on my mind as are my memories of your Mom, I will never forget my memories of her when she was my speech therapist (she did a great job, now it's hard to shut me up) and when we were all neighbors. I wish I could give you all a hug right now
Matthew P Schumacher
Student
November 23, 2020