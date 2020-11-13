Menu
Joyce Wood
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1942
DIED
November 11, 2020
Joyce Wood's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens in Clarkesville, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hillside Memorial Chapel
5495 Highway 197 South, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
