Joycelyn Martin
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1929
DIED
November 29, 2020
Joycelyn Martin's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manchester Funeral Home in Manchester, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joycelyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Manchester Funeral Home website.

Published by Manchester Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Manchester Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
December 2, 2020